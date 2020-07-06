Drinking water problem of the people of Kongolla (Video)

Many villages including Kongolla in the Walapane Divisional Secretariat area have been facing a drinking water problem for many years.

The Gemi Diriya project tried to solve the issue nine years ago with the construction of five large water tanks which were placed in several areas.

The objective of the project was to distribute water to the village through these water tanks, by building a small reservoir using the natural springs in the area.

However, locals complain that the water tanks, which cost hundreds of thousands of rupees, have not been used to this day.

Residents allege the Gamidiriya project spend over 10 million and it was all in vain.

The villagers say that they had to drink the water in the area allocated for bathing and washing purposes due to the negligence of the authorities.