The Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna in Puttalam commenced its rally today under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

This was with a public meeting at the Anamaduwa, D.M. Dasanayake stadium.

The President also participated in several public meetings in the Polonnaruwa District yesterday.

After the public meeting in Bandiwewa, the President had a cordial discussion on the problems faced by the people in the area.