Desire to provide shelter for all, will be fulfilled by 2025- Sajith

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa says that by the year 2025 he will satisfy his desire of building houses and providing shelter for all.
He said this while he was speaking at a public rally in Kaduwela.
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 13:41
