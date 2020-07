The Supreme Court today ordered the fundamental rights petition filed on behalf of Bathiudeen Mohammed Riyaz, brother of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen, to be taken for consideration on 31st of this month.

The petition was taken up before the bench comprising Priyantha Jayawardena and Yasantha Kodagoda.

The petition states that her husband was illegally arrested for the Easter Attacks and detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) on the 14th of April.