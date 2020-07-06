A+man+commits+suicide+by+jumping+into+the+Bentara+River

A person has committed suicide by jumping into the Bentara River in the Horawala, Matugama area.
It is said that this person had committed suicide by jumping into the river while crossing the Bentara river from a ferry bridge from Horawala.
He was a 43 year old resident of the Horawala area.
The cause of his suicide is yet to be ascertained.
