Sri Lanka's Deesh Banneheka has taken five wickets in just one over during the Swiss tournament in parallel to the European T10 Cricket League.



Desha Bannehake, who played for Winterthur in the second match against Liders Olton, had a super performance in his second over.



He took a wicket in the first ball and was unable to take a wicket in the second ball and then took four wickets with the remaining four balls.



Winterthur's team was able to win the match.