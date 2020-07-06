Five+women+hospitalized+after+wasp+attack+in+Bogawantalawa

Five female workers were injured and hospitalized following a wasp attack in a tea estate in the Bogawantalawa area.
The victims of the wasp attack were a group of workers working in the Teresia Kilani Tea estate in Bogawantalawa.
The plantation workers say they were attacked by a wasp nest that was built into a rock in the tea estate.
The victims of the wasp attack were a group of workers working in the Teresia Kilani Tea estate in Bogawantalawa.
The plantation workers say they were attacked by a wasp nest that was built into a rock in the tea estate.