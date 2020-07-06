සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Municipal Councillor Nilakshi Jayasundara's allegation today at the press conference in Dambulla

Monday, 06 July 2020 - 17:46

Dambulla Municipal Council Opposition Member Nilakshi Jayasundara today accused the Mayor of using abusive language and scolding her in the house. She made this allegation at a media briefing held today.

Speaking further, Opposition Councilor Nilakshi Jayasundara said that the decision to remove her from the Finance Committee due to her absence during the council sessions led to this verbal attack on her during the Dambulla Municipal Council recently.

Municipal Councilor, Nilakshi Jayasundara added that the Mayor behaved in a manner that made her feel uncomfortable and harassed.

She also stated that she has lodged a complaint with the Dambulla Police regarding the incident.

However, addressing a special press conference, Mayor Jaliya Opatha said that the exchange of words was not aimed at abusing women but in order to maintain the order in the house.

The Mayor further stated that since Councilor Nilakshi Jayasundara had behaved in an unruly manner, the Leader of the Opposition was asked to control her. However, since this did not happen, there was an exchange of words.

