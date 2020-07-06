One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,077

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,077 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 17:25
