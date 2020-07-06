Polling+time+extended+by+one+hour

The polling time in the upcoming General Election has been extended by one hour; The new time will be from 7.00 am to 5.00pm
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 17:40
An associate of organised criminal 'Gagana', 'Maharagama Bubula' arrested with sharp weapons from Homagama, Niyandagala Read More
Sajith Premadasa, the Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya states that measures will be taken to provide relief to the people including loans at... Read More
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that a two thirds majority should be given to amend the constitution.The Prime Minister expressed these views while... Read More