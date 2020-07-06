Kataragama+Esala+Perahera+without+the+public+participation+from+July+21+to+August+4

The Government Information Department has announced that the public will not be allowed to participate in religious observances during the period of the annual Esala Festival of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya.

The communication further states that this year's annual Esala Festival of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya, will be held at giving priority to religious observances and following the guidelines of the Health Sector.

Meanwhile, the Monaragala District Secretary has said that the public will not be permitted to enter the sacred city during the annual Esala Festival of Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya.