Court grants permission to detain and interrogate, ‘Udugampola Alaya’

The court granted permission to detain and interrogate, ‘Udugampola Alaya’, a key associate of Ganemulla Sanjeewa, who was arrested in the Udugampola area of ​​Gampaha.

The court granted permission to detain the suspect until the 13th of July.

This was when the suspect was produced before Gampaha Additional Magistrate R.S.M. Mahendra Raja.

The suspect was arrested in Udugampola, Gampaha with 10 grams of heroin following a tip off received by Senior DIG Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The police requested the court to grant permission to detain the suspect for further investigations into the murders, extortion and heroin racket carried out in Gampaha and other surrounding areas.