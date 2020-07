The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe has stated that permission will be granted for wedding guests amounting to 50% of the festival hall capacity or a maximum of 300 people, whichever is lower, with effect from today for weddings.

The announcement further states that the number should include the bridal retinue - the bridesmaids and groomsmen, band, and other artists.

It further states that the instructions given earlier for the festival halls are relevant for this purpose.