A person has been attacked by a group with a sharp weapon in the Kalupe area in Meetiyagoda, Galle.

The victim was admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted near the Visakha Vidyalaya in Kalupe, Meetiyagoda.

The victim is a 29-year-old youth from Kalupe.

It is reported that four persons who came in a three-wheeler had fled after attacking him with sharp weapons and a personal dispute is supposed to be motive behind the attack.