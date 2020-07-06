President's attention to find a sustainable solution to the human-elephant conflict - (Video)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attended a series of public gatherings in Puttalam today (06) organized in support of candidates of Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting the upcoming Parliamentary election.



During a public gathering held at Puttalam Anamaduwa weekly fair ground in the morning residents of Neelabamma village in Puttalam told the President that the area is flooded during every rainy season.

President informed the public that he will advise relevant parties to formulate a proper plan to overcome the issue.

President also paid attention to find a sustainable solution to the human-elephant conflict that occurs often in the area. The public highlighted other pressing issues related to agriculture including the shortage of fertilizer.

Residents in Nainamadama, Marawila requested the President to take measures to repair the salt water dam in the area as a solution to the prevailing water shortage. The filtering facility of the dam is defunct. Once it is repaired hundreds of families can be provided with drinking water while more than 2000 acres of paddy lands can be irrigated.

The meeting held at the Marawila Fair ground in Puttalam was organized by the SLPP candidate former State Minister Dayashritha Thisera.

President also attended public meetings organized by former State Minister Sanath Nishantha and candidates Palitha Rohana and A.H.M. Riyaz. A set of proposals was handed over to President Rajapaksa by the Chilaw Urban Councilors during the public gathering held in Madampe.

The President attending the public gatherings organized by Ashoka Priyantha in front of the Dhammissara National College, Mawinna and Nilantha Fernando near the Mudukatuwa Fitness Centre engaged in a cordial discussion with the residents of the area and inquired into their well-being.

People living in the Puttalam District extended their gratitude to the President for his efforts to eradicate drug menace in the country. The public expressed their appreciation to the President during the public gatherings organized by Trevin Fernando in front of the Sampath hall, Wennappuwa, Jagath Priyankara at Singakkuliya, Wekada and Arundika Fernando in Dankotuwa Town.

President Rajapaksa requested the public to extend their support to form a stable parliament with the aim of conquering the challenges before the country.

President also attended the public gathering held near Puttalam Town. SLPP candidate Chinthaka Mayadunne had organized the meeting.

Tourist operators proposed to rehabilitate the bridge at the Eluwankulama entrance to the Wilpattu Sanctuary to facilitate tourism. Water seepage in Senakudiruppu had created the risk of sinking of land in the area. President instructed the officials to inform relevant parties and take suitable steps to address the issue.

A proposal was also presented to President Rajapaksa to utilize water from Kala Oya for cultivation purposes. President said remedies will be provided to the issues of unauthorized acquisition of lands and people not receiving employment opportunities as per the agreement of Norochcholai Power Plant.

Former State Ministers Sanath Nishantha, Priyankara Jayaratne, Arundika Fernando and former MP Ashoka Priyantha were present on this occasion.