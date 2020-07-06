Man arrested for bomb blast in Kilinochchi - wife detained for questioning (Video)

The wife of the man who was arrested and in hospital after injuring himself in an attempt to test a locally manufactured bomb at a house in the Iyakachchi area in Kilinochchi, has been detained on detention orders.

The police media unit stated that the man who was receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura hospital has also been arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division.

The man was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Iyakachchi area in Kilinochchi on the 3rd.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bombs were planned for an explosion in the north, coinciding with Black Tiger Day.

The suspect has also been identified as a rehabilitated LTTE member.

In addition, police found two bombs and explosives as well as a banner used in black tiger celebrations, while searching his house

His wife, who is currently in detention in connection with the incident, is working as a teacher in a local school.

Meanwhile, a joint search operation has been launched by the Army and the Police in the area around the house where the explosion took place.