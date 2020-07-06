Ranil clarifies on economic recovery plan (video)

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the leader of the United National Party states that there should be an environment for people to use their money in order to rebuild the economy.
He said this while speaking at a public rally held in Piliyandala yesterday.
Monday, 06 July 2020 - 21:33
