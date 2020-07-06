The heartache of the people who have been living in the Meethotamulla Paddy Storage for many years after the garbage dump disaster (Video)

Although many people remember the Meethotamulla garbage dump land slide, many people have forgotten the fact that the people living in temporary detention centers are still living in those same places.

This is an investigation of our own people who have been living in the Meethotamulla paddy storage complex for many years.

32 lives were lost and 11 went missing as a result of this tragedy in 2017.

Since then, many people who have built houses near the Meethotamulla garbage mountain have lost their homes.

Many had to stay in temporary detention centers.

Even though three years have passed since the landslide, the people still live in the temporary shelters at the Meehototamulla paddy storage complex.

Today, 60 people from 13 families live here.

All of them live in small rooms divided by planks.

From the beginning of the day to the end of the day, from the preparation of meals to bedtime, they have to fulfil all their needs in these rooms separated by planks.

The people are in dire need with Drinking water, sanitation, health and other basic needs of the people not been properly met.

The politicians have come to this place for several years and made various promises, but the people complain that they have not been provided a due solution to their crisis.