Harsha's interpretation of Sajith's Rs 20,000 grant (Video)

Addressing a public gathering today Minister S M Chandrasena stated the reason why Minister Prasanna Ranatunga had criticized former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Meanwhile, former Parliamentarian Duminda Dissanayake states that the country cannot be restored by criticising each other.

Former parliamentarian Harsha de Silva says that Sajith Premadasa has not said that he would give Rs. 20,000 always to all the people.

Former parliamentarian Nimal Lansa states that Sajith and the Opposition will face the worst defeat in the history of an opposition.

Participating at a public meeting held today UNP MP Hesha Withanage stated that the government will form a national government with the UNP.

Former Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal de Silva has said that he is of the opinion that Maithripala Sirisena's decision to go to a national government is wrong.

Former Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara who participated in a public rally today stated that Akila Viraj Kariyawasam is dreaming of becoming leader after Ranil Wickremesinghe.

United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam speaking at a media briefing held at the party headquarters today stated that it is sad that the nominations of the candidates of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya have not been rejected.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that Sajith Premadasa's group is in a struggle to capture Sirikotha.

Participating at a public meeting held today Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara stated that with the victory of President Gotabhaya the UNP has split.