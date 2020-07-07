Rain+in+several+provinces+today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.



The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island, particularly in the western slopes of the Central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.