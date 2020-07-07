India’s Covid-19 infected exceed 700,000

The number of Covid-19 infected in India exceeded 700,000 yesterday (06) while the fatalities too, rose over 20,000.



The country took 110 days to report the first 100,000 cases, but the figure jumped from 600,000 to 700,000 cases within four days.



Since 03 July, India reported more than 20,000 infected each day, with the last two days having cases in excess of 24,000 each.



The total cases stand at 720,326 and fatalities at 20,174.



Globally, there are 11,731,000 infected and more than 540,000 deaths.



The US passed three million cases yesterday.



In the past 24 hours, the country had nearly 500,000 new cases.



The fatalities are 132,950.



Brazil has 1,626,000 infected and 65,556 deaths, followed by India.



Meanwhile, Pakistan’s health minister Zafar Mirza tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday,



Also the prime minister’s special assistant on health, he has now isolated himself.



Earlier, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and quarantined himself.



Pakistan has over 231,000 infected and 4,762 deaths.