Public assistance sought to arrest PNB officer in drug racket (picture)

Police are seeking public assistance to arrest an Inspector who is wanted in connection with a drug racket in the Police Narcotics Bureau.The absconding suspect, Saman Wasantha Kumara, has No. 189, Kirikaththa, Weliweriya as his address.Any information regarding the 49-year-old could be furnished via telephone numbers 071-8591767 or 011-2422176.Twelve PNB officers are being detained for questioning on a court order in connection with a drug racket.Given below is a picture of the suspect: