Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake has been felt in the popular holiday destination of Bali after hitting off Indonesia's main island.
The epicentre of the quake is 100 kilometres north of the Batang region on the main island of Java, according to the US Geological Survey.
It is powerful enough to cause damage to buildings and has been felt over 800 kilometres south-east in Bali.
