STF arrests organized criminal ‘Baboon’

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 8:00

A member of an organized criminal gang, identified as Krishan Nilanga Dabare alias ‘Baboon’, was arrested by the STF near an apartment complex at Shanthalokagama in Athurugiriya yesterday night (06).

The arrest follows a tip-off received by the STF intelligence division.

Police say 3.1 grams of heroin were found from his possession.

He is wanted in connection with the firing at the home of a secretary to ex-MP Sujeewa Senasinghe and several murders.

The suspect is also a close accomplice of underworld kingpins Angoda Lokka and Ladiya.
Sri Lanka Rupee continues to appreciate
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 8:56

The Sri Lankan Rupee again appreciated against the US Dollar yesterday (06).According to the Central Bank issued exchange rates, the USD stood at Rs. 188.18.So... Read More

Teenage couple jumps into Polgolla Reservoir
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 8:38

A 17-year-old boy and a girl, aged 16 years, have committed suicide by jumping into the Polgollla Reservoir, the Hiru News correspondent reports.Leaving... Read More

PHIs await release of health guidelines gazette
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 8:44

Public health inspectors say a situation does not exist yet to enforce the law against violators of social distancing and other health guidelines relating... Read More



