STF arrests organized criminal ‘Baboon’

A member of an organized criminal gang, identified as Krishan Nilanga Dabare alias ‘Baboon’, was arrested by the STF near an apartment complex at Shanthalokagama in Athurugiriya yesterday night (06).



The arrest follows a tip-off received by the STF intelligence division.



Police say 3.1 grams of heroin were found from his possession.



He is wanted in connection with the firing at the home of a secretary to ex-MP Sujeewa Senasinghe and several murders.



The suspect is also a close accomplice of underworld kingpins Angoda Lokka and Ladiya.