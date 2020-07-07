සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

STF arrests organized criminal ‘Beba’

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 8:00

A member of an organized criminal gang, identified as Krishan Nilanga Dabare alias ‘Beba’, was arrested by the STF near an apartment complex at Shanthalokagama in Athurugiriya yesterday night (06).

The arrest follows a tip-off received by the STF intelligence division.

Police say 3.1 grams of heroin were found from his possession.

The suspect is a close accomplice of underworld kingpins Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka and Ladiya.

He is wanted in connection with the firing at the home of a secretary to ex-MP Sujeewa Senasinghe and several murders.

They include the killing of an accomplice of ‘Samayan’ at Galwarusawa in Athurugiriya on 19 March 2018 and the gunning down of a woman at Thalangama a month earlier.
