Teenage couple jumps into Polgolla Reservoir (video)

A 17-year-old boy and a girl, aged 16 years, have committed suicide by jumping into the Polgollla Reservoir, the Hiru News correspondent reports.



Leaving their homes at Navayala in Katugastota in the early hours of this morning (07), they had jumped into the reservoir at Kahalla in Katugastota, police say.



According to our correspondent, their bodies have been recovered with the support of the villagers.



