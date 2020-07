A woman and her younger son have come to live in a cemetery at Magantota in Manampitiya, Dimbulagala after suffering at the hand of her elder son and his wife.



Herself in ill-health, she has faced this trouble at a time when her husband has gone to Colombo to do a watcher job.



She is asking help by way of assistance for her younger son’s education and a house to live in.



Nimal Jayaratne - Manampitiya