Special interest for senior citizens' deposits will not change

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 11:37

The Finance Ministry says the special interest paid for bank deposits of senior citizens will not change.

The special rates will continue without amendment, the Ministry said in a statement.

Senior citizens are offered the rates in honour of their contributions to the national economy.

Media reports claiming that amendments have been made to the special rates and that the concessions provided on the rate of return
have been withdrawn are false, the Ministry said.
