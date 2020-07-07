Parents looked on helplessly as young couple jumped to their death (video)





Parents had looked on helplessly as a young couple of school-going age embraced each other and jumped to their death from Navayalatenna Railway Bridge in Katugastota into the Polgolla Reservoir.



Sixteen-year-old Akila Wijeratne and Shamali Harshani Ratnayake, aged 15, took their own lives in this manner around 5.45 am today (07).



Grade eleven and grade ten students of different schools, they had been having an affair for some time.



They had gone missing yesterday and following an unsuccessful search for them, their parents had complained to Katugastota police this morning.



At the police station, they were told that their children were at the Nawayalatenna Railway Bridge.



The parents rushed to the scene and called to the young couple, when they embraced each other and jumped into the river.



Hearing the commotion, area residents came to the scene and retrieved them, only to find them already dead.