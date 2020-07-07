Six-week+Melbourne-wide+lockdown+announced

The whole city of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia will be locked down in an attempt to slow a surging rise of Covid-19 infections.



Melburnians will only be allowed to leave their homes for grocery shopping, care-giving, daily exercise, and school or work, premier Daniel Andrews announced.



The stage-three restrictions will come into effect at 11.59pm Wednesday night and be in place for the next six weeks.



The state has seen an upward trend in recent days, recording 191 new cases of coronavirus overnight, adding to the total of 2,824 across the state.