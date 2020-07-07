London+mayor+pays+tribute+on+15th+anniversary+of+bombings

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to the 52 people who died in the July 7 bombings on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack.



A series of explosions ripped through London in co-ordinated terrorist strikes in 2005.



The attacks on three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus killed 52 people as well as the bombers, and more than 700 people were injured.



Marking the anniversary, Mr Khan said: “The way that our city responded and stood united in the aftermath of the attack showed the world that our values of decency, tolerance and mutual respect will always overcome the hate of the terrorists.”