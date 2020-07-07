සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Probe into how Welikada Prison inmate contracted Covid-19 (video)

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 13:51

A special inquiry is underway to determine how an inmate at Welikada Remand Prison has contracted Covid-19, says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak.

Quoting director general of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the Government Information Department says the prison inmate was sent there from the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Centre on 27 June.

Produced before the Kesbewa magistrate’s court, he has been sentenced to a three-month prison term in a heroin-related case.

He was then sent to the Kandakadu quarantine centre.

In the meantime, he had been sent to Welikada Prison on 01 July to appear, via Skype technology, for yet another case being heard at the Nugegoda magistrate’s court.

There, he had tested positive for Covid-19 three times.

PCR tests and quarantine measures are being carried out for this inmate and other inmates and officers of the Prison, according to health authorities.
