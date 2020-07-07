සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ways to curb growing spread of animal-to-human diseases - UN report

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 14:04

Ways+to+curb+growing+spread+of+animal-to-human+diseases+-+UN+report
As the battle against COVID-19 rages, the world can expect to see other diseases that pass from animals to humans emerge, according to a new UN report, which maintains that there is still time to head off potential zoonotic pandemics.

‘Preventing the Next Pandemic: Zoonotic diseases and how to break the chain of transmission’ identifies seven trends driving the increasing emergence of zoonotic diseases, including a growing demand for animal protein, unsustainable farming practices and the global climate crisis.

It also sets out 10 practical steps that nations can take right now, including expanded research into zoonotic diseases, improved monitoring and regulation of food systems, and incentivizing sustainable land management practices.

In particular, the report recommends that governments adopt a “One Health” approach that brings together public health, veterinary and environmental expertise to prevent and respond to zoonotic disease outbreaks.

Preventing the Next Pandemic is a joint effort by the UN Environment Programme and the International Livestock Research Institute, both based in Nairobi.

“The science is clear that if we keep exploiting wildlife and destroying our ecosystems, then we can expect to see a steady stream of these diseases jumping from animals to humans in the years ahead,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

As the report explains, COVID-19 is only the latest in a growing number of disease, which – including Ebola, MERS and West Nile fever – whose spread from animal hosts into human populations has been intensified by anthropogenic pressures, or human impact on the environment.

Welcoming the report, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for a new ambitious framework to protect and sustainably use biodiversity to be adopted.
Committee hands over electricity bill report
Committee hands over electricity bill report
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 17:42

A five-member committee today (07) handed over to minister Mahinda Amaraweera a report into consumers’ complaints with regard to their bills during... Read More

Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 17:34

A dispute with her lover, already a married man, had led to the killing of a 34-year-old Sri Lankan woman and her parents in Qatar.Their bodies were brought... Read More

Navy rescues whale shark, returns it to sea (pictures)
Navy rescues whale shark, returns it to sea (pictures)
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 17:09

The Navy rescued a whale shark (rhincodon typus) that had washed ashore at Ninthavur in Kalmunai and guided it to the deep waters yesterday (06).Personnel... Read More





Trending News

Parents looked on helplessly as young couple jumped to their death (video)
07 July 2020
Parents looked on helplessly as young couple jumped to their death (video)
Welikada Prison inmate tests positive for Covid-19
07 July 2020
Welikada Prison inmate tests positive for Covid-19
5 suspects arrested for harassing a foreigner in Galle face
06 July 2020
5 suspects arrested for harassing a foreigner in Galle face
Teenage couple jumps into Polgolla Reservoir (video)
07 July 2020
Teenage couple jumps into Polgolla Reservoir (video)
The numbers permitted for weddings - further increased
06 July 2020
The numbers permitted for weddings - further increased

International News

London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
07 July 2020
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
07 July 2020
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
07 July 2020
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
Australian government decides to close the border between Victoria and New South Wales
06 July 2020
Australian government decides to close the border between Victoria and New South Wales
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.