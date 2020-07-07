Accused+in+harassment+of+Russian+woman+in+court+today

Five suspects in the harassment of a Russian woman at the Galle Face Green are to be produced before the magistrate’s court at Hulftsdorp today (07).



They are to appear at an identification parade as well.



On Sunday afternoon, the foreign woman had been at the Green, when a group of around 10 youths had approached them.



One inebriated person had abused them.



Following a complaint by the woman, police arrived 20 minutes later and investigated.



The Police Media Divisions says the main suspect too, is among the arrested persons.