Police+fires+at+three-wheeler+after+it+ignored+order+to+stop

A police motorcycle patrol shot at a three-wheeler after it ignored an order to stop near the 27 Junction on Anuradhapura-Puttalam road around 7.30 last night (06).
The vehicle had been proceeding from Nochchiyagama to Rajanganaya at the time.
A policeman fired his pistol at a rear wheel of the three-wheeler, but it had not stopped.
Later, the vehicle was found from a by-road and its occupants had already fled.
An investigation is on to find out if they had been, or were to be, involved in criminal activity.
