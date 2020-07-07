Police+fires+at+three-wheeler+after+it+ignored+order+to+stop

A police motorcycle patrol shot at a three-wheeler after it ignored an order to stop near the 27 Junction on Anuradhapura-Puttalam road around 7.30 last night (06).



The vehicle had been proceeding from Nochchiyagama to Rajanganaya at the time.



A policeman fired his pistol at a rear wheel of the three-wheeler, but it had not stopped.



Later, the vehicle was found from a by-road and its occupants had already fled.



An investigation is on to find out if they had been, or were to be, involved in criminal activity.