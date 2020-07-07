Piliyandala hotel owner found dead, wife in hospital with injuries
The owner of a hotel in Piliyandala has been found dead with injuries in the hotel premises, says the Police Media Division.
His wife has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital with injuries.
The deceased is a 50-year-old.
