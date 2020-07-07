Interim order prevents arrest of Ravi, five others

An interim order issued by the Court of Appeal prevents the execution of the arrest warrants issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and five others.



They are accused of having misappropriated more than Rs. 52 billion of state money through Central Bank bond scam.



CA chairman A.H.M.D. Nawaz and justices Shiran Gunaratne and Sobhitha Rajakaruna took up the matter.



They issued the order that will be effective for the duration of the CA hearing and prevents the accused from being remanded as well.



The judges noted the order would not affect the investigations into the CB bond scam.



Objections are to be filed within six weeks and counter-objections were ordered to be submitted on 29 September.