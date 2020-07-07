President urges people to contribute towards strong parliament (video)





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urges people to contribute towards creating a strong parliament in order to overcome the country’s challenges.



He made the call during a visit yesterday (06) to Puttalam, where he came in for praise for his efforts to eliminate the drugs menace.



The president attended several public rallies of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidates.



One rally took place at Bangadeniya, where he was welcomed warmly.



Thereafter, he participated in another rally at Madampe.



Here, a retired teacher, 84-year-old M.A.H.P. Marasinghe, donated Rs. 200,000 to the Covid-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.



The wrapping of the money had a statement written on it, which asked the president to ensure a government that safeguards the law, justice and Dhamma and a self-sufficient country.



The president received a warm reception at a meeting at Dankotuwa town too.