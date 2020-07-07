No+visitors+at+Welikada+Prison+until+further+notice

Visitors will not be allowed at the Welikada Prison until further notice, says the Prisons Department.



Also, 177 persons, who had been in contact with the Covid-19 positive inmate, are to undergo PCR tests.



This prison inmate was sent to Welikada Prison from the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Centre on 27 June.



Produced before the Kesbewa magistrate’s court, he has been sentenced to a three-month prison term in a heroin-related case.