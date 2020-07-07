Independent national commission for women promised by Sajith (video)

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says he will set up an independent national commission for women.
He said so in a speech to a women’s Bala Mandala meeting in Dehiwala yesterday (06).
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 15:27
A five-member committee today (07) handed over to minister Mahinda Amaraweera a report into consumers’ complaints with regard to their bills during... Read More
A dispute with her lover, already a married man, had led to the killing of a 34-year-old Sri Lankan woman and her parents in Qatar.Their bodies were brought... Read More
The Navy rescued a whale shark (rhincodon typus) that had washed ashore at Ninthavur in Kalmunai and guided it to the deep waters yesterday (06).Personnel... Read More