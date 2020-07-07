Explosives cache found near Kotmale Oya (video)





A cache of explosives was found from a cave on the banks of the Kotmale Oya at Dambagalle in Mawathura, Nawalapitiya yesterday afternoon (06), police say.



Nawalapitiya police were informed about it by some youths, who had gone for a bath.



Nearly one kg of C-4 explosives, 99 detonators and eight smoke bombs used by the Army for celebrations were found from the cave below the Kotmale Reservoir.



A STF team from Kandy safely detonated the detonators.



The remainder of the cache has been handed over to Nawalapitiya police, which investigate the finding.