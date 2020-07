A main road in a very bad shape remains so for many years now in Dompe despite repeated promises for renovation by politicians and officials alike.



About two kms stretch is passable only by foot and by three-wheeler with much difficulty.



It is completely impassable during rains.



A foundation laid during the previous regime to renovate the road has been removed by some persons.



Its renovation will benefit nearly 300 families, until which time ‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ will keep a watch.