සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Triple-murder victims’ bodies brought to Sri Lanka

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 16:44

Triple-murder+victims%E2%80%99+bodies+brought+to+Sri+Lanka
The bodies of a middle-aged Sri Lankan couple and their daughter, who had been murdered in Qatar, have been brought home.

The 59-year-old head of the family had worked there as a labourer.

He and his wife, aged 55, and 34-yer-old younger daughter were killed by their throats slit, according to an elder daughter who spoke to Hiru News.

Relatives ask the authorities to conduct a reasonable investigation to reveal the triple murder.%MCEPASTEBIN%
Committee hands over electricity bill report
Committee hands over electricity bill report
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 17:42

A five-member committee today (07) handed over to minister Mahinda Amaraweera a report into consumers’ complaints with regard to their bills during... Read More

Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
Daughter's affair with married man led to triple murder in Qatar (video)
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 17:34

A dispute with her lover, already a married man, had led to the killing of a 34-year-old Sri Lankan woman and her parents in Qatar.Their bodies were brought... Read More

Navy rescues whale shark, returns it to sea (pictures)
Navy rescues whale shark, returns it to sea (pictures)
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 17:09

The Navy rescued a whale shark (rhincodon typus) that had washed ashore at Ninthavur in Kalmunai and guided it to the deep waters yesterday (06).Personnel... Read More





Trending News

Parents looked on helplessly as young couple jumped to their death (video)
07 July 2020
Parents looked on helplessly as young couple jumped to their death (video)
Welikada Prison inmate tests positive for Covid-19
07 July 2020
Welikada Prison inmate tests positive for Covid-19
5 suspects arrested for harassing a foreigner in Galle face
06 July 2020
5 suspects arrested for harassing a foreigner in Galle face
Teenage couple jumps into Polgolla Reservoir (video)
07 July 2020
Teenage couple jumps into Polgolla Reservoir (video)
The numbers permitted for weddings - further increased
06 July 2020
The numbers permitted for weddings - further increased

International News

London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
07 July 2020
London mayor pays tribute on 15th anniversary of bombings
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
07 July 2020
US looks at banning Chinese social media apps
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
07 July 2020
Earthquake measuring 6.6 hits Indonesia's main island
Australian government decides to close the border between Victoria and New South Wales
06 July 2020
Australian government decides to close the border between Victoria and New South Wales
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.