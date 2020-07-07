Triple-murder victims’ bodies brought to Sri Lanka

The bodies of a middle-aged Sri Lankan couple and their daughter, who had been murdered in Qatar, have been brought home.



The 59-year-old head of the family had worked there as a labourer.



He and his wife, aged 55, and 34-yer-old younger daughter were killed by their throats slit, according to an elder daughter who spoke to Hiru News.



Relatives ask the authorities to conduct a reasonable investigation to reveal the triple murder.