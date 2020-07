A dispute with her lover, already a married man, had led to the killing of a 34-year-old Sri Lankan woman and her parents in Qatar.



Their bodies were brought home today.



The 59-year-old head of the family had worked in Qatar as a labourer.



He and his wife, aged 55, and 34-yer-old younger daughter were killed by their throats slit by the young woman’s lover from Kandy following a dispute.



The alleged killer had fled back to Sri Lanka on 02 March, a day after the triple murder in Qatar.