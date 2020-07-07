Committee+hands+over+electricity+bill+report

A five-member committee today (07) handed over to minister Mahinda Amaraweera a report into consumers’ complaints with regard to their bills during the Covid-19 quarantine curfew in April and May.



The Ministry of Power and Energy says the report relates to granting concessions for the bills.



Minister Amaraweera says the report will be submitted to tomorrow’s cabinet meeting.



The next course of action will be taken on the basis of the cabinet decision, he says.