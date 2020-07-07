සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Akila Viraj is a mere child – Madduma Bandara (video)

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 18:34

All UNPers have now rallied round the Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Sajith Premadasa, says secretary of the SJB Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

He told Hiru News in a special interview that the SJB would definitely form a government after the upcoming general election.

Many more will join forces with the SJB in the future, he said.

It would be proven that all those who have joined the SJB, including him, were members of the UNP, according to Madduma Bandara.

Pointing out that the SJB was formed with the full approval of the UNP, he said an alternative had to be found after 26 years of defeat leading to exhaustion.

UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, who levels accusations against the SJB, is a mere child, said Madduma Bandara.

He went onto say that the present government gave no concessions to the people, and promised all relief for them under a SJB regime.
