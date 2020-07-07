Applications for accepting A/L Vocational Stream has been extended until 20th July

Applications called for student admissions to Grade 12 under the A/L Vocational Stream has been extended until 20th July.Applications and the list of schools in which the vocational curriculum is being implemented can be accessed by visiting the Ministry of Education's website, or further information ( www.moe.gov.lk ).Further information regarding the subjects can be obtained from the Provincial Coordinating Officers by calling the following telephone numbers;Southern Province - Mr. Chamil Ganegoda (Assistant Director of Education) - 0912233164 - 0703017401Northern Province - Mr. T. Thevadas (Assistant Director of Education) - 0772342140Uva Province - Mr. D M G K Dissanayake (Assistant Director of Education) - 0552229827 - 0777614333Central Province - Mr. A. Abeywickrema (Deputy Director of Education) - 0812224041- 0719783574North Central Province - Mrs. E M B S Ekanayake (Deputy Director of Education) - 0252225222 - 0718077583Sabaragamuwa Province - Mrs. CR Mataraarachchi (Deputy Director of Education) - 0452222403 - 0718027590Western Province - Mr. Prabath Withanage (Deputy Director of Education) - 0112883470 - 0718617295Eastern Province - Mr. S. Shahid (Assistant Director of Education) - 0262222110 - 0764936661North Western Province - Mr. U G Uyangoda (Deputy Director of Education) - 0372221362 - 0718197307

Opportunity has been provided for any student who has sat for the GCE (O / L) Examination to apply.

Students will be able to choose a career field of their choice out of the 26 subjects introduced under the vocational curriculum.

Already, 311 schools representing all the education zones in the country are in the process of commencing the A-Level vocational curriculum and another 112 schools will commence from this year.

Students who follow this vocational curriculum will be provided with theoretical training at the school of their choice, as well as on-the-job training in association with a professional institute.

NVQ Level 4 certification and the competency certification awarded by the Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka for A/L will be provided for the students.