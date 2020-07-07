සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Twin baby jumbos at Minneriya National Park (picture)

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 19:02

For the first time in Sri Lanka, twin baby elephants have been observed while being nursed by their mother at Minneriya National Park.

Former director general of wildlife Dr. Sumith Pilapitiya, also an elephant researcher, and officers at the park made the observation.

Aged between three and four weeks, the twins are the first to be found in Sri Lanka, said wildlife director (health) Dr. Tharaka Prasad.

Caretaker of the national park Bhatiya Madugalle requests visitors to pay special careful attention when watching these baby jumbos.


The 210 at Welikada Prison subject to PCR tests do not have coronavirus
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 20:56

Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasingha says that from the PCR test results received up to now from 210 inmates at Welikada prison, none of... Read More

Test series between England and West Indies will commence tomorrow
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 20:27

The three-match Test series between England and West Indies is set to begin tomorrow in Southampton.Ben Stokes has been named captain of the England team... Read More

50 killed in floods in Japan
Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 20:25

The death toll from the heavy rains and floods in southwestern Japan's Kyushu island has risen to 50.The Police and the Security Forces are conducting... Read More





