Twin baby jumbos at Minneriya National Park (picture)

For the first time in Sri Lanka, twin baby elephants have been observed while being nursed by their mother at Minneriya National Park.Former director general of wildlife Dr. Sumith Pilapitiya, also an elephant researcher, and officers at the park made the observation.Aged between three and four weeks, the twins are the first to be found in Sri Lanka, said wildlife director (health) Dr. Tharaka Prasad.Caretaker of the national park Bhatiya Madugalle requests visitors to pay special careful attention when watching these baby jumbos.