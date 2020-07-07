සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Sri Lanka Police Report to the Foreign Employment Bureau regarding the murder in Qatar

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 19:40

The bodies of a father, mother and daughter of a Sri Lankan family who were stabbed to death while working in Qatar by a Sri Lankan, were brought back to the island today.

The father was 59 years old and the mother was 55 years old at the time of their demise.

The daughter was 34 years old.

The murder had taken place on the 1st of March following a dispute between the daughter and a married man in Qatar, whom she was having an affair with, who was a resident of Kandy, 

The perpetrator had fled to Sri Lanka the following day.

The coronavirus expansion delayed the bodies being brought back to the country.

The bodies have been sent to the Negombo General Hospital.

When the Hiru news team inquired from the police, they stated that Sri Lanka cannot investigate the incident and will report it to authorities including the Foreign Employment Bureau.

The police stated that they are ready to respond to any diplomatic request from Qatar if they need the assistance of that Sri Lanka in these investigations.

Four other bodies were also brought to the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayaka in the dame flight.

It has been revealed that they were deaths due to natural causes.

