The+Narcotic+IP+arrested+in+Kadawatha+is+still+at+the+CID+

Inspector Saman Wasantha Kumara, who was arrested by the police at Indigahamula, Kadawatha, on charges of drug trafficking is currently being interrogated by the CID.

He was brought to the Criminal Investigation Department around 1.15 pm today.

Kadawatha Police arrested the suspect this morning on information that he was staying in Indigahamula area.

It is reported that the CID officers had searched his house yesterday and the suspect had come from Nittambuwa to surrender to the police.

However, he has got down from Kadawatha, and gone to a restaurant and called home. It has been reported that he had been crying during the call.

Upon learning of the incident, the owner of the restaurant had informed him to leave and the police officers who had arrived had arrested him.

A Kadawatha police spokesman said that he also had two luggage’s with him.

He is 49 years old and a resident of the Kirikatta area in Weliweriya.

Earlier, 16 officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau were arrested in connection with this incident.

Two civilians are also in the custody of the CID.